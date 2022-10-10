Sometimes commercials really upset me, especially the ones that are disingenuous and inflammatory.
Check out this latest commercial rolled out by Beto O’Rourke with this lady proclaiming that Gov. Greg Abbott has done nothing to stop the next shooting.
If I could interview her, I would ask, exactly how do you propose to stop the next shooting. By confiscating all weapons of mentally ill people? That’s a HIPPA violation. What about law-abiding citizens with PTSD? That might gut our fighting forces, because if they can’t possess a weapon then their career is over.
Do you propose to confiscate weapons in general across the state of Texas? That’s a violation of our second Amendment under our Bill of Rights.
No, it is virtually impossible to know when and where that next mass shooting will come from. The solution to thwarting it starts with the family. In the Uvalde incident, this young man should have never had access to guns. His mother and grandfather knew he had emotional issues to begin with.
The next line of defense would be the school, which was impoverished. The tax base in Uvalde is way below the poverty line so you could expect their resources to be substandard and the police force to be inadequately trained.
Leonard L Halleen
Temple