A recent misinformed letter to the editor said that folks should “… stand outside the ‘Democratic’ erected fence surrounding our capitol.”
Apparently, facts mean absolutely nothing to those that refuse to accept the truth. The fence around the Capitol is not a “Democratic” fence. I can only assume that this citizen does not remember that there were Nazis marching through Virginia screaming “Jews will not replace us.” These were not Democrats. These same white nationalists, KKK and anti-Semitics wearing shirts saying, “6M was not Enough” attacked our Capitol — our symbol of democracy. Five people died during this insurrection.
This sedition was not caused by Democrats. Rather it was caused by Trump-inspired Proud Boys, KKK, QAnon and the far-right anti-government Oath Keepers intent on hanging the vice president and overthrowing our government.
That fence and National Guard were placed to protect our government from being overthrown by these same anti-American groups. I would hope this misinformed citizen would search for facts and not listen to those that would overthrow our duly elected government.
Pam Neal
Temple