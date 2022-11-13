We’ve reached the Thanksgiving Season. We know this to be a time to give special thanks for all the blessings we have in our lives.
Blessings like family, friends, good health, and our ability to believe and worship as we choose. But there are other blessings we should also pause to recognize and be grateful for. These include appreciating that wonderful Texas-based grocery chain with the great people and terrific job they do keeping the shelves filled and prices as low as they can.
Blessings like gasoline that still flows into local stations before all our refineries get fully closed down for good by those powers who seek to cancel our fossil fuels. Blessings like all the folks who still honor the value of work and who make the personal sacrifice each day to be on the job to provide the goods and services that our community lives and thrives upon.
Blessings like the fact that Temple and Belton have not yet fully been turned into Austin (Check back on that one in a year or two. Might have to scratch that one off the next Thanksgiving list). Blessing like the days when badly needed rain actually falls in Central Texas and we begin to look really forward to rainy days.
Blessings like the people who bring us the daily newspaper that we read right now despite all the challenges today to keep daily papers going. Yes, there are many blessings that we might easily overlook.
Life is not supposed to be all struggle and conflicts. Life was meant to be a place of blessings. And that is one thing that all of us can be thankful for.
Don Cillo
Temple