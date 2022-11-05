Back in the Old Days when Belton, Temple, and Killeen were all one-high school towns, nothing was sweeter than beating the Wildcats and Kangaroos. Nothing was more bitter than losing to them.
So I understand Donald Trump’s anguish about losing to Joe Biden. But it was his own fault.
Instead of trumpeting accomplishments like the Abraham Accords, stricter immigration controls, fairer trade deals and outreach to North Korea, President Trump in vindictive fashion badmouthed anyone who did not kowtow to him, including members of his own Cabinet and White House staff.
His erratic, govern by whim approach opened him to ridicule. For instance, when he could have touted his administration’s Operation Warp Speed for developing an effective COVID vaccine, he choose instead to repeat gibberish and pose as a tough guy when drastic measures were used to keep him from dying.
HIs refusal to accept the popular and Electoral College vote counts exposed him as a petulant sore loser.
George Aldridge
Belton