I would like to say a few words about Donald Trump.
I never met President Trump, nor have I read any biographical writings about him. All I know is what I have seen on TV or read in the public media.
In my opinion he is a verbal bully, arrogant, egotistical, prideful and generally full of himself.
Now wait a minute.
I am a conservative, by nature, and I voted for him. The words I just used to describe the man I voted for are not the words used by the large majority of talking heads on TV or the ones used by those that write letters to the editor of this newspaper.
Terms that are mostly used are that he is a liar, a cheat, underhanded, spiteful, revengeful and generally distasteful.
Well, since when have any of that last group of descriptions kept any politician from holding a public office in Washington, D.C.?
How would you describe the personalities of Bill and Hillary Clinton, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff or any other leader of that party?
Donald Trump became president without total support of any political party. The speaker of the House resigned after a few months of serving under him.
His opposition included White House help, the justice department and members of the swamp.
His detractors do not speak of President Trump’s accomplishments, but consider this: was this country in better shape when he left office?
You don’t have to like him, but his followers appreciated what he was able to accomplish.
There is more, but I’ll save it.
James D. Fox
Temple