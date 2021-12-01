Why do Texas voters keep voting for politicians who do not care about them?
The only focus of state executive and legislative branches seem to be making political calculations best for future elections. Officials are out of touch with constituents who are non-white, non-business, non-religious and non-conspiracy believers. Our state representative, Brad Buckley, worked diligently to align with the rubber-stamping of criminalizing its own citizens (namely SB 8). He said on Facebook, “Texas is the greatest state in the nation.”
What state is he in? The state of his and his Republican colleagues’ minds? State government hypocrisy shows it as anything but great when, sadly, it could be.
I wouldn’t think a “greatest state” would have an attorney general whose only focus seems to conjure up lawsuits against all entities he doesn’t agree with. He’s under criminal indictment for securities fraud yet oversees legal interests for the state. Our state sues school districts for abiding by local decisions of health protections for students and staff.
I wouldn’t think a “greatest state” would have elected a governor who is fine with authorizing vigilantes to target women for their own health decision, then offer a $10,000 bounty. A greatest state where all rapists will be arrested and off the streets, because the governor declared it.
A greatest state where money flows freely in $11 million that will be spent on border walling, yet will regulations, and an appointed PUC, keep the power on for Texans in future climate extremes?
Perhaps this will all be resolved and the “greatest state” will prevail, because more people have more freedom to carry guns … without permit and without training.
Nancy Pfiester
Harker Heights