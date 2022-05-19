The first sentences of Mr. Lewis’ letter to the editor say more about him, and his philosophy, as a quest in search of a place to insert it. A blanket statement of “Democrats hate America” is insulting, inflammatory and false.
Americans have similar goals of being able to afford and maintain a quality standard of living for their families.
We endured four years of a past administration in which our president praised two of the world’s most prominent leaders with proven records of human rights violations/murder, Russia and North Korea.
Iran’s atrocities are deplorable. Why, then, would our past president suddenly end the nuclear deal which was a long time in the making and seen as a world benefit?
Close your eyes, Mr. Lewis, because several world trading partners are guilty of crimes of humanity — past and present.
The director of energy and climate initiative at the Brookings Institute said canceling the XL Keystone Pipeline has not depleted oil availability. Canada’s oil production could hit a new high as America’s big supplier to refineries here producing at capacity. They receive oil by train and existing pipelines. The XL oil would be “dirty oil” with more risk and no assurance of being promised to the U.S. and not other world customers.
Global markets largely set oil prices. When demands exist, other producers vie for selling on the world scale to satisfy and cash in as suppliers. Years of pandemic caused oil supply to be drastically slowed. It is not going to be quickly kick started. Suffering higher prices of fuel costs is some of the consequence of depending on nonrenewable fuel sources.
Suffering from death and destruction, as in Ukraine presently, is worse.
Nancy Pfiester
Harker Heights