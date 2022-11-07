We have about 3 to 1 ratio of refining 3 gallons of gasoline to 1 gallon of diesel at our refineries. We have only a 25-day reserve of diesel.
Since a large portion of it is used to heat homes up North and heating prices tripled for them, many people are having to cut groceries to stay warm.
Vice President Kamala Harris says that she hates diesel. Top authoritative leader in DC changed the subject when asked about why we have such a short supply and how to solve it.
They are planning on creating a crisis and then want to act like they did not have anything to do with it. Then they plan to offer if you vote for me I will solve the crisis. I believe they planned on this crisis occurring just before the elections so people had to vote for those who created the problem so that they could solve the problem that they created.
We have an oil field in Texas that was supposed to be able to supply the energy needs for the world for the next 100 years. Instead we have liberals claiming that we are making the world to heat up. When just for the last 3 years we have had the oceans that were 1 or 2 degrees cooler causing the La Nina effect or terrible winters here in Texas. So the opposite of what Al Gore said was going to happen is happening. And actually we need to heat the earth up more to correct the earth’s oceans cooling.
William Luepnitz
Troy