Central Texas is now experiencing some of the coldest and most severe weather in all of history.
And if a year of living with COVID-19 restrictions and all the pain and chaos that this disruption brought isn’t enough, we all get to live with historically frigid and dangerous weather. The bitter and snowy conditions bring bone-chilling temperatures and add further disruption to our lives and endeavors.
This challenging weather is a wake-up call from Mother Nature. We humans like to think of ourselves as the masters of our fate and the world. We want to control everything through the use of technology and artificial intelligent computer algorithms.
But Mother Nature has once again put us in our place. We are dependent upon a magnificent and miraculous set of processes set forth by Mother Nature and ultimately by our Creator. These life-giving gifts create conditions necessary for life to exist on our planet. Fortunately, much of the time we have a pretty comfortable time of it.
But every so often, we get a reminder of our real place in the universe and who and what is always in charge. So as we scrape the ice off our windshields and huddle up around heating ducts, instead of cursing this bad weather maybe we should pause instead and thank Mother Nature for allowing us to share this planet with her at all.
And for giving us lots of nice weather most of the time in Central Texas. Remember, summer is coming. We’ll soon be in the 100s every day for weeks. And once again, we’ll need to remind ourselves to watch our language and show some respect to Mother Earth.
Don Cillo
Temple