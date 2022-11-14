The most meaningful sentence structure in our Declaration of Independence is as follows: “But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same object, evinces a design to reduce them under absolute despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such government, and to provide new guards for their future security.”
It is past time to begin this conversation. “But that would be anarchy, insurrection, sedition and ultimately treason,” you say. “No,” I say. “Perpetuating and forcibly sustaining a government totally outside the parameters of our Constitution is anarchy, sedition and treason.”
This from a body elected to represent “the people” instead of dominating them.
Patriots should begin organizing groups from all the states, linked by social media, in a common cause, to begin the conversation of reining in a government out of control and void of constitutional authority. These groups should establish a basic platform to operate government (at all levels) to determine if they are amenable in participating in bringing our republic back to its intended constitutional structure — or if they will abstain and compel “the people” to do it by force.
The historically intended destiny of our republic and the current path of our government are mutually exclusive, and this will not stand.
Michael L. Moore
Moody