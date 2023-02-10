What is the right-wing fetish with “Ownership?”
Is this concept the “Ownership Society” of George Bush? Is it supposed to be a stand-in for hard work, prudent living, civic-mindedness, patriotism and ultimately a more stable society?
I don’t mean “ownership” as in owning up to one’s faults, and one’s triumphs. It is “ownership” as in: “Own the Libs!,” own the natural resources of the world, own property, own businesses, own slaves, etc. Or does “Ownership” really just mean, you’re on your own.
Is the isolation and fear of loss that strong? Until we all strive to live and work in harmony with nature and other humans, we will be exploited by the real “owners.”
Larry Cowan
Temple