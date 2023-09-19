Again, I must go to the polls, and do the state Legislature’s work?
I know (along with a majority of voters several elections ago) I gave my homestead, a $500 property tax relief with some of the COVID funds … but it never appeared in my mail.
Now I have 14(!) amendments to wade through for this fall’s election.
My policy is to create a score card to take to the polls … with a majority of no votes. This year I scored 2 yes votes and one question mark.
Numbers 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 are NO!
Number 14 is a NO?
Numbers 4 and 9 are my only YES!
Note, I am not a retired Texas teacher, but I do have a homestead and I will always vote for property tax relief.
Please consider all my no votes and feel free to convince me to reconsider. I can be convinced, but plan to vote early!
Tempus Fugit!
Linda Reynolds
Salado