Please donate N95 masks and other professional protective gear to local hospitals.
Many well-intentioned citizens purchased N95 masks, but the hospitals now need them more. The truth is the medical system did not stockpile enough supplies. This error was compounded by misleading statements from the CDC urging people not to buy N95 masks because supposedly only infected people needed them to stop them from infecting others.
Numerous scientific studies, however, have shown that face masks also protect an uninfected wearer from becoming infected. The good news is citizens can use improvised cotton face masks to greatly reduce the risk of infection (please use good judgment and check with your doctor before using if you have a medical condition).
The professional gear should now be donated to the hospitals! If interested in helping please follow the media #GetMePPE or call your local hospital.
Thank you.
Richard Griffiths
Elgin