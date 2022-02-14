I feel somewhat vindicated when I said these masks are going to damage this generations youth in ways that we won’t even discover …10, 15, 20 years from now.
There are numerous scientific reports revealing, just that. There are a number of us that said these masks, for the general public, will not stop COVID-19. The majority of people don’t throw away these surgical masks after each event, or encounter, nor do they wash their hands afterwards and for those of us who like facial hair … a lot of it, these masks have no discernible purpose whatsoever. I also said, about two years ago or so, that until we invest ourselves into cleaning up the voter rolls, we will not have an election that you can trust.
That brings me to my next topic, most of us, my hand is raised too, did not have a firm grasp on how government really worked. The “party of Trump,” educated many of us.
The only reason why many politicians are anti-Trump is because Trump pulled back the curtain on the “Wizard of Oz” … the corruption in our government. In other words, Trump attempted to stop the gravy train, but he did not anticipate how bad it really is. The ugly truth, at this point, is quite apparent … there is probably no way for our three branches of government to operate as they were originally intended to.
Leonard Halleen
Temple