Do you know the Creator of the Heavens and the Earth, who Loved us before He created time? God, the Creator, is impossible to describe for He is beyond our comprehension.
Imagine a God who can hold the ocean in the hollow of His hand, the distance between heaven and earth is the distance between His thumb and little finger, (Isaiah 40:12) the earth is His footstool (Isaiah 66), He is invisible to man for no one can look upon His face and live (Exodus 33:20).
God is vast, immeasurable, immortal, immutable and His Love for us is unending. He knows the beginning and the end of all things and knew us before we were formed in the womb. (Jeremiah 1:5.) He is all-powerful (Omnipotent). all-knowing (Omniscient) and all-Present (Omnipresent) … these three words describe only God … no human can possess these characteristics. The universe was spoken into existence by Him, and the Bible is His divine record of the future and the past.
God never sleeps, He walks with us, watches over us, lives within us. He has immense power … nothing is more powerful than Him, He triumphs over evil, and He repels those who sin. (Isaiah 59:2) He gave us free will to choose Him, shed His blood for the righteous to live eternally with Him.
God tells us, I AM here, do not worry, do not despair, for I will never leave you nor forsake you. (Hebrews 13:5)
Yet we as a people, as a nation, have forsaken God and the more we sin, the further we get from Him.
