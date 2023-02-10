In response to Mr. Glenn’s letter of Feb. 6, I do not ever recall hearing or reading requests or suggestions that memorial grave markers of any kind be moved or destroyed. What Commissioner Louis Minor supports is to move a statue off public land, the Bell County Courthouse, not to destroy the statue or dismiss history.
The statue in question was erected during the height of Jim Crow in 1916. That is 51 years after the Civil War.
Facing a statue that honors one who chose to fight for the right to enslave other human beings is disturbing for many citizens … “woke” and not “woke.”
Move the statue to a museum or Confederate cemetery.
Betsi Chamlee
Temple