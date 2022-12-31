Here is a perfect example of why the woke liberal media has no credibility. On the editorial page on Sunday, Long News Service columnist Bill Kidd’s essay was headlined “Focus on Christian Nationalism expected in legislative session.”
As proof of this he cites a 22-year-old kid who was hired in November to work for a Republican state senator. The 22-year-old apparently has posted his dissatisfaction with doctors operating on minors for gender changing surgery. As further proof that “Christian Nationalism” will be the primary focus of the session Kidd cites quotes from the 22-year-old’s sister on the subject.
What? He believes a 22-year-old who has worked for 2 months and his sister are going to dominate the Texas legislative session?
Actually Kidd hedges his bet, so to speak by saying “it is reported that the kid once called for “‘blah blah”
Toward the end of Bill’s essay he spends one sentence: “Texas voters called border security the most important problem facing the state.”
Gee, I wonder if the Legislature needs a 22-year-old’s (and his sister’s) approval to address that that issue.
Donald Bousquet
Temple