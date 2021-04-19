After reading Diane Torres’ letter I found that liberalism clouded her judgment.
George Floyd would not have been put on the ground had he followed directions. He instead fought and resisted getting into the back of the police car. It was after his lack of cooperation that he was taken to the ground.
Compliance is demanded of the officer and arrestee. When a person is on drugs, some when mixed create a super strong individual.
The desire to survive is strong in most people’s minds. I understand that God makes all people but He doesn’t approve all actions. When we get to be adults we have God’s rules and the rules that mankind has made. They are referred to as laws.
Floyd had a long rap sheet of documented unlawful living and it was continuing when he tried to pass a fake $20 bill. That was what caused his arrest. Derek Chauvin was doing his job according to policy. It is a shame that people tried to make a hero instead of acknowledging the truth about George Floyd. He was a man, far from being an angel.
Lonnie Glenn
Moody