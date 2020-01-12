I read Mr. Jessup’s letter and I totally agree with his thoughts on the president. Donald Trump is, exactly what we need in that office. We’ve needed someone like him for a long time.
One of the reasons is that he is not a political figurehead. He is a straight talking, down-to-earth individual who is not in office to further his own ego. He gives away all but a required dollar of his salary and is not afraid to tell us what we should know without feather coating it. Because of this honesty, he is attacked by the socialist Democratic Party.
He has followed through with almost everything he said he would do. The only thing he hasn’t is because he was blocked in the House, such as the border wall and other immigration problems. I’m afraid we have become so used to double-talking politicians, we believe too many of their lies and we re-elect them. We aren’t used to someone who tells us what we need to know.
The House impeachment fiasco is a despicable, shameful exercise. There is no crime the president committed to justify what they are attempting to do!
It is just another smear campaign and I think it will backfire the next election. The hearsay evidence they are attempting to use would not stand up in a justice of the peace court, let alone a federal court of law. As we have found out already, there is no evidence of anything illegal.
The state of California should hang its head in shame or electing those two clowns who are responsible for this awful show. They need to be conducting the business they were elected for! All they are doing is dividing this country in a way I pray we can recover from.
George H. Barrett
Belton