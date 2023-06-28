While watching the events unfold of the last 24 hours in Russia I was reminded of a famous quote by Sir Winston Churchill, “Russia is a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma.”
The more I watched media reports the more confusing everything became; it simply didn’t add up.
The idea that a traitor to the nation with a price on his head would suddenly be allowed safe passage and “exile” to a country governed by a Putin puppet calls for a suspension of disbelief.
This was a Putin orchestrated “reality show” to slyly insert the Wagner Group leader into Belarus.
It calls to mind another quote, this one from Otto von Bismark, “Never trust a Russian, because Russian does not believe even to themselves.”
Richard Creed
Belton