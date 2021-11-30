I just wanted to say hearing from both sides of political views are what impartial news organizations are supposed to be doing.
It’s not a disgrace or disservice to let everyone voice their opinions and views on vaccinations. Since day one, when Dr. Anthony Fauci decided to say that we had a pandemic, Democratic leadership automatically said conservatives didn’t follow the science. Every COVID-19 vaccine has not gone through proper clinical trials this is not conspiracy theory it’s fact.
What is dangerous and inflammatory is mandating and forcing unconstitutional mandates.
Having conservative points of view expressed apparently offends non-Texan views. Being a Texan is about being a patriotic and freedom-loving American and standing up for what is right and wrong.
And there’s a lot of wrong within the Democratic Party if you want to call it that anymore … what is being spewed from the administration daily is the only present danger to America.
RD Flippo Jr.
Temple