I have gone on several websites trying to find out how do my wife and I get on the waiting list for the COVID-19 vaccine. I have yet to get an answer.
We are both over 65 and I have medical conditions that makes me more vulnerable if I get the virus. All we ask is “How do we get on the COVID vaccine waiting list?”
Robert Sylvia
Temple
Editor’s note: The Bell County Public Health District announced appointments were made available online at bit.ly/3qn1Zio. Although every available appointment had been filled in a matter of hours, the Bell County’s Office of Emergency Management said more times will be added as more doses arrive. Note that on Friday afternoon appointments were not available.
“We will be reaching out to eligible patients to schedule an appointment, as supply allows,” a Baylor Scott & White news release said. “Your provider may contact you through MyBSWHealth, via email or by phone.”
“Veterans are asked to call 1-800-423-2111 and press 2 to schedule an appointment,” the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System said.