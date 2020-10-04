When COVID-19 forced much of our lives online in the spring, cable operators quickly took actions to increase broadband adoption, including expanding discounted low-in- come internet programs and opening Wi-Fi hotspots to the public.
Since then, cable providers have continued to work with Texas schools, education officials and others to make sure all students can get connected and have the opportunity to learn.
With so many schools in Texas underway virtually, broadband connectivity at home — more than ever — has become a vital tool for families to access educational resources for their children.
While the CARES Act has made devices available through school districts, Texas cable operators are here to help families get those devices connected to broadband.
The Texas Cable Association encourages any family in need of affordable, high-speed internet to contact their local cable operator to see what discounted options may be available.
Walt Baum
Austin