The man who says he received 81 million votes (not voters) says “MAGA is the most extreme political group in recent American history” because they support school choice, no Critical Race Theory, secure borders, lower taxes, parent’s rights, police, free speech, Second Amendment, honest elections. But most of all they love our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, freedom, and each other.
He calls Trump the MAGA King … while he is called the lying King.
Under his administration gas, groceries, utilities, taxes, fertilizer, feed, materials, vehicles, rent, chaos, crime, corruption, illegals are going up. The only thing going down is the stock market. Many are struggling to survive, inflation is on the rise, retirees are unretiring, while he killed thousands of jobs, increased spending, and is deliberately destroying all President Trump accomplished.
Nuclear sabers are rattling from Russia, North Korea, China while he gave billions of military equipment and money to the Taliban in Afghanistan. Sending billions of dollars, fuel, equipment to Ukraine while reducing our military, and crippling our nation. World War III will not be like World War I and World War II. The next war will be won by who delivers the first nuclear bombs, creating massive devastation, death, and destruction.
Many are questioning where we are going because it sure is not where we came from. Minds filled with evil will do evil things and God is showing us the many faces of evil. For the Love of Jesus, read the Word of God, He will tell you what Satan doesn’t want you to know … the truth … Romans 1:18.
Sandy Killough
Rogers