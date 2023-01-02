Lo and behold I could not believe what I was reading in the paper Dec. 26, 2022, about the spending bill that was passed by both Republicans and Democrats on Social Security after decades and decades of putting it off.
Can you really believe that 58% of Republicans and only 56% of Democrats voted to help the Social Security program!
As a 72-year-old man I appreciate it! I don’t know how much longer I’ll be here but maybe I’ll get a little bit, I can use it to pay bills and doctor’s visits and medication. You know just because you retire the bills don’t stop coming, or taxes on your property. This kind of tells me that Republicans and Democrats can work together when they want to!
They should learn to compromise when they have to! All this bickering and arguing gets you nowhere, learn to compromise, meet each other halfway. It’s no secret, all the money, yachts, houses, cars, trucks, whatever you accumulate in life, you can’t take it with you when you die.
I would worry more about my reputation and legacy and what people think of me! Or what they say about me, good or bad.
George P. Avila Sr.
Temple