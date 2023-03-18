My thanks to Rachael Carroll Craig of Belton for her March 14 response to my take on the Telegram story, “Skyrocketing rental rates forcing Temple residents out of homes.”
In her letter, Craig states (referring to me), “I respectfully suggest he does not know much about landlords as his letter implies.” I would point to Craig that I have lived under at least eight different landlords of various sized properties in four different states.
I would further point out that I have been a property owner myself, and I have come into contract with numerous landlords during the course of my employment.
I would further say that the differences in our opinions about the landlord-tenant relationship again highlights the critical need for mutual trust and understanding in such a relationship which was the intent of my letter. My best wishes to you in your property management.
Don Cillo
Temple