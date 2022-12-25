“Unto you is born this day ... a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord” (Luke 2:11). What does the Bible teach about the birth of Jesus Christ?
Where? He was born of a “virgin” in “Bethlehem.” God’s prophets foretold this 700-800 years beforehand (Isa 7:14; Micah 5:2).
When? The Bible does not give the month or day. Man divides history and reckons time by the year of His birth — B.C., before Christ — A.D., “anno Domini nostri Jesu Christi”, “in the year of our Lord Jesus Christ.”
Who? Jesus Christ is God and Man. The Creator, the eternal “Son of God” “from everlasting” “who made all things, … was made flesh, and dwelt among us” (Luke 1:35; John 1:1-14). “God was manifest in the flesh” (1 Tim 3:16 KJV). The “virgin’s son” was “Emmanuel ... God with us” (Mat 1:21-23).
Why? “Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners” (1 Tim 1:15).
How? “Christ ... did no sin” but lived in perfect obedience to God’s law. In the sinner’s place, “Christ ... once suffered” God’s wrath, curse, and punishment “for sins — the Just for the unjust,” dying on the cross (Isa 53:3-12; Gal 3:10,13; 1Pet 2:21-24; 3:18). God “spared not His own Son” (Rom 6:23; 8:32). He was “made sin for us who knew no sin that we might be made the righteousness of God in Him” (2 Cor 5:21). “We have redemption through His blood ... the forgiveness of sins” (Col 1:14).
“What must I do to be saved? ... Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved” (Acts 16:30-31).
This is “good tidings of great joy .... to all people” (Luke 2:10)! “Is it nothing to you?” (Lam 1:12)
Michael W. Ellis
Belton