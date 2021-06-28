America has a history of opposing education for blacks. The enactment of HB 3979, which outlaws teaching Critical Race Theory is the white establishment carrying on their traditions. White-washing history.
The 2 state representatives and the state senator for Bell County voted for HB 3979. I guess that’s our community’s values.
How can you teach “Reconstruction” without talking about race/racism?
After the Civil War freedmen started electing male black representatives. Within a generation the election laws were “adjusted” to prevent that.
How do you not teach the “Lynch Law?” Right here in Bell County on the courthouse lawn a black man was tortured and hanged. His body was broken and mutilated and trophy souvenirs taken.
You can’t teach the Constitution and leave out the three-fifths compromise, and the 13th and 15th amendments.
Are you going to leave out the American genocide of the indigenous people on the “Trail of Tears” or the “Navajo Long Walk?” How about the massacre of Cheyenne women, children and old men camped under a white flag of truce on Sand Creek, Colo. Then the militia mutilated their bodies and took trophy souvenirs. (I see a pattern of racism.)
We can’t leave out the Asians. We have racism for every race. There’s the “Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882” and Executive Order 9066 (in 1942) for the internment of Japanese-Americans.
U.S. History, government and Social Studies cannot be correctly taught without addressing race and racism. It is woven into the fabric of America.
Gary Caraway
Salado