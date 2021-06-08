Your editorial in the May 29 edition is nothing but a xenophobic, racist, fearmongering rant. I actually had to do a double take thinking it was perhaps a guest op-ed by one of your readers.
Your rant is based on nothing but untruths and generalities. You quote two senators and a Border Patrol agent and cite no sources. I see how sorely you miss the last president since you continue to do his racist and xenophobic bidding. It was he who first said that immigrants from Mexico are rapists and criminals.
Today you say open borders lead to immigrants being let in who will bring disease and death, and once citizens they will bring hundreds of relatives who will all be on welfare.
How irresponsible of you to even consider putting this garbage in print. How disappointed you would be with my family who came here in 1974 from Mexico never having brought hundreds of our relatives and never having lived on welfare.
To read this of all days on Memorial Day weekend is heartbreaking for me. My parents brought me and my siblings to this great country as kids seeking a better life. And none of us are rapists, criminals, diseased or lazy. In fact some of us are teachers and lawyers in the community. Some us also served honorably in the military prepared to give our lives for this great country.
To read this xenophobic and racist rant you call an editorial is extremely disappointing. If you have any journalistic integrity left, you would print this letter and issue an apology to all your readers especially those of Hispanic descent, but I doubt you will.
Felix Gonzalez
Belton