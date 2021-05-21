Ronald Thomas on May 11 referenced “an old saying that is still around for the Southern border of Texas (which is up to 95 percent Mexican-American) that means lawlessness.”
Maybe he doesn’t know that such old sayings which have been around a long time are racist, whereby Anglos crafted those sayings to kill Mexican-Americans to steal their land, which is exactly what transpired. He should read the history of actual “lawlessness,” of how guns were used to murder for stealing land, which is what genocide of Native Americans by whites accomplished.
In reading history, he would further learn that it is one of whites drenching the land with the blood of people of color. He refers to India but neglects to mention that the British used their guns to murder and thereby colonize the people of color there, all for the profit of the British Empire.
Now, with many whites fearing they are being replaced demographically, they are stealing the voting rights of people of color in Texas and elsewhere. The use of force has no end. It was used to steal the labor of blacks for centuries and the property of Japanese-Americans. Just look at the group that showed up bedecking themselves with deadly firepower facing off those protesting the Confederate statue in Bell County, erected during the heyday of the Klan and lynchings.
Jose Martinez
Temple