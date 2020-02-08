Basketball great Kobe Bryant and eight other souls were suddenly taken from this world on a foggy morning in California. This new year of 2020 has already seen the emergence of scary global virus and a brutal political fight over the future of our nation.
The loss of Bryant and the others casts an additional cloud over our world. Bryant was one of those rare individuals who dared to believe he could be great and who set out to do everything necessary to make that happen. His death and that of the others is another reminder of the fragile nature of our earthly lives and the treasure that living each and every day is.
Death is that shadow that constantly follows us even as we might want to ignore it. It is the great equalizer, seizing the most famous and rich persons on the earth as well as the most anonymous.
Spiritual traditions give us hope that death is not the end, and the earth is not our finish line. It may seem trite to talk about being kind to others in a world of cut-throat politics and conflicts among groups of all kinds.
But has anyone designed a better way to live? Is there a better way than living each day to the fullest and helping others to do the same?
There is no better way to live because that is the best way to live. What matters most is not basketball titles won or money earned. It is enjoying life and being with those you love as Bryant did. May we all boldly continue our soul’s journey in that spirit of caring and appreciation of life.
Don Cillo
Temple