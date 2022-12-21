The media, you got to love them. They rally against white privilege in America while over 16 million white Americans live in poverty. Then they turn around and fawn all over the British royals like teenage girls fawn over the latest teen idol.
You want to talk privilege — the royal family has no less than nine palaces all built with taxpayers' dollars. The United Kingdom budget for the royal family is over $100 million a year. This does not include the income that their private fortunes generate for them.
The only thing the media loves more than a British royal is an American that marries a royal, and one that may have been mistreated is even better. The media was quick to embrace and sympathize with Harry and Megan as they departed the royal family.
However, not quite as quick as Harry and Megan were at cashing in on their new found superstardom. They have signed contracts that promise them hundreds of millions of dollars. If they didn’t like the limelight, the paparazzi or being a royal, why didn’t they just retire to a little cottage in the English countryside or better yet a remote village in South America.
The British royals have little real power. Their duties are only ceremonial. Yet, there are still absolute monarchies in the world today and they are far worse than the ceremonial royals of Europe today. Thank God our Founding Fathers saw fit not to create a monarchy.
I wonder if the next time I have a little spat with my family, will a Hollywood icon invite me to crash at their pad?
Ray Olson
Temple