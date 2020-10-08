I have to respond to the recent letter advising all voters to use logic when at the polls. I concur.
I use logic to deduce that it is extremely unpatriotic to disparage our war heroes, as I have heard our president do (John McCain, 2016 presidential debate). In my opinion, it is borderline treasonous for a standing president, the commander-in-chief, to do so, especially one who dodged the draft because of bone spurs?
I use logic to deduce that my father was not a sucker or a loser because he was a POW (Battle of The Bulge in 1944), but rather a hero who paid mentally and physically for the rest of his life for service to his country.
President Donald Trump knows nothing about such hardships and is beneath the office. Logic indeed. How can we, as a nation, Democrat or Republican, reelect a man who disparages its POWs and war dead with such impunity.
J.L. Trahan
Belton