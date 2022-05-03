I would like to make sure all (federal, state and local) tax dollars are spent wisely and every taxpayer gets the most value for dollar spent.
The proposed Lake to Lake Road Alternative “A,” (a farm to market road through River Place subdivision) seems to be the most expensive and disruptive of all the considered plans. The cost when finally analyzed, due to the anticipated nonparticipation in right-of-way and utility relocation by Belton (and I suspect Bell County) make this alternative DOA. The cost per square foot during right-of-way acquisition and likely condemnation process is going to be astronomical.
I’m interested if in TxDOT history there has been a Farm to Market road extension that plows through a high-dollar 40-year-old subdivision to connect to another Farm to Market road. I doubt it.
In Alternative “E,” the city of Belton over the last 20 years spent $1.7 million in acquiring of right-of-way as a part of its master thoroughfare plan, coordinated with TxDOT, Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization and Central Texas Council of Governments. The right-of-way today, I suspect, would be worth $10 million. The city’s plan was to donate that land to the state for the Lake to Lake roadway plan if it was adopted.
In effect the state (TxDOT) turned down a $10 million gift, favoring among its alternatives the highest cost alternative. Please review the elected officials who have, in interest of conservative spending, spoken against the current plan of the extension of Loop 121 to FM 317, Alternative A. Federal, state and local as well as many homeowners have and will be opposed to a plan that in the long run is very disruptive, expensive and unworkable.
Bill Holmes
Belton