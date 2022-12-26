The Telegram story about the closing of the Temple Mall theater gets one thinking. It once was the big thing to enjoy the mall to shop.
Now we do that from the comfy chair at home. We’d go to the store to buy groceries. Today, stuffed bags just show up at our house.
We used to go out for lunch. Now, other bags filled with eats magically appear at our doorstep.
And we’d go out to the movies. Many generations have. In most American towns, this was the biggest social event all week outside of Sunday service. Now we have theater-quality pictures and sounds in our living room.
We used to see rows of kids at desks in crowded schoolhouses. Now, kids can sit all day in their pajamas and peer at laptop or cellphone and watch an instructor talk to a webcam and this is called education.
Are these observations just some naive sap calling for society’s return to the days of the horse and buggy? No, it’s not that. But when we ask other people to do for us, less is demanded of ourselves.
When we isolate ourselves at home and away from others, we lose our sense of community and connection to people. When we look for ways not to do something, we don’t challenge ourselves to be industrious and/or serve the needs of others. We can become lazy and complacent.
We must find a balance between enjoying our modern lifestyle and conveniences without paying the price of becoming less human. We can enjoy our machines and those who serve us without betraying our calling to experience the fullness of real life.
Don Cillo
Temple