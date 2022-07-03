Thank you for printing George Will’s column on June 30 (“Holding on to Prayer”). He made many worthwhile comments on why the First Amendment guarantees free speech about the “free exercise of religion demonstrated by a high school assistant football coach who took a knee for prayer on the 50-yard-line after the game.
Thankfully the majority of members of the U.S. Supreme Court agreed with him. The last sentence is worth quoting: “Mere exposure to another’s belief does them no injury.”
Karen Clemons
Belton