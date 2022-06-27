June is Pride month and the so-called Christians are running around clutching their Bibles telling everyone about the abomination of homosexuality.
I need to tell you something: people are done with you. We are done with your hypocrisy, your inconsistency, your very selective Bible thumping, and your very thinly veiled supremacy. What we see is that you are making God in your own ivory image and demanding that we all bow down to it.
Since you believe that being gay is a sin, you must then accept the other sins in the bible. You cannot remarry after a divorce. No tattoos allowed. Women are not allowed to speak in the houses of God, and no work on the Sabbath. You are not allowed to eat ham sandwiches, shrimp or lobster.
Men with injured or missing private parts may not enter the houses of God. No drunkenness. No wearing cloths of two different threads.
You need to kill your child if he curses you. If the daughter of a priest prostitutes herself, she needs to be burned at the stake. You have lost the moral high ground and your spiritual authority. You have lost any semblance of Christlikeness. I know you will dismiss these words. Such malevolence indicates how far you have gone. I have tried to reach you. It’s what Jesus would do.
Randy Broussard
Belton