America, they gave you their very best. Another Memorial Day, where we remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to this country, has come and gone.
It was 77 years ago that our American soldiers (anti-fascists) fought fascism that had engulfed Europe. It was our American soldiers (Antifa) who saved democracy here and in Europe.
We live in eternal gratitude for all our soldiers who fought in America’s wars.
Now we have more heroes who also gave you their very best. The scientists, doctors, nurses, medical staffs and front-line workers in the stores and streets who stood up to see us through this pandemic. Covered in layers and masks they took care of us. They worked horrendous hours.
They sacrificed friends and family so that we were cared for. They held the hands of the dying when we could not. They cried with and for us. Many of them also gave the ultimate sacrifice.
We shall be eternally grateful to each and every one of them. These folks, not Trump’s insurrectionists, gave you their very best. We salute our military and civilian heroes.
Randy Broussard
Belton