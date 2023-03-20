I’m a very proud grandfather of a granddaughter who played volleyball in a Select League, Temple High School, Blinn Junior College and then she finished her career at Prairie View A&M.
My wife and I have watched her from Select to a Division I College. I read a letter that my granddaughter had wrote on a social media site. She wrote of how hard she worked on her volleyball skills, and how hard she worked to prove herself worthy to play volleyball at all levels without much, if any, encouragement from fellow players and coaches.
So, I thought, did she succeed and was all the work worth it? She said she did play as long as she wanted but sounded kind of disappointed in her career.
In my opinion she has learned lessons that will last a lifetime. Hard work sometimes looks endless, tiring, pointless and fruitless. Hard work and defeating discouragement is a lesson we all need to learn, and my granddaughter has leaned this before she graduated college.
These lessons are very critical to your existence, happiness and fulfillments in life.
My granddaughter may have not been the “greatest volleyball player” of all to stand on a volleyball court. She is the “greatest person” to us that played volleyball.
Mark Wiley
Fort Hood