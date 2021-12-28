The Telegram published an absolutely disgusting Associated Press article on Dec. 18: Far-right using COVID-19 theories to grow reach (sic).
Since I’ve never seen a definition of far-right and can’t find one, I thoughtfully provide this: Far-right people are normal Americans. We are not racists, feminists, abortionists or criminals. We value the family, the police, the Constitution, veterans, serving rank and file soldiers, education the way it was 60 years ago, God, and a free capitalist economy. We hate terrorists, domestic (Antifa, BLM) and foreign; rioters, and communists like the current Democrats.
At no time have we revered the swastika and Nazis. Hitler’s Nazis hated and disbanded Germany’s police in the 1930s. They were the National Socialist German Workers’ Party. Does that sound right wing? They hated Jews and murdered millions.
Communism inevitably also leads to mass murder on huge scales. Uniquely American abortion is mass murder on a huge scale; 63 million dead.
We don’t hate immigrants; we just want to encourage assimilation and patriotism. We have moved on from racism and the blot of slavery in the distant past. The civil war proves that.
We love America and Western Civilization and don’t want it destroyed.
The current plague of hatred of America by younger people is purely the result of ignorance leftist brain-washing in colleges and K-12 schools.
Peter Jessup
Belton