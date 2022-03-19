Much like Don Quixote jousted at windmills, we have an array of current elected officials who joust against every event or condition that does not fit the Republican agenda and mindset now.
Attorney General Ken Paxton jousts with lawsuits against schools and businesses that attempt to require masking and other strategies to defend against COVID. Let’s continue the jousting team with U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, who made a rare public statement crediting President Joe Biden’s administration in year 2021 with more COVID deaths than those in Trump’s 2020 administration. It does not take a genius to recognize that COVID first began under Trump’s reign and that it quickly spread, as communicable illnesses do, within a 10-month stretch in 2020. Let the record show that Williams voted against masking mandates in the House and he has criticized vaccine requirements levied by employers as being another failure of the Biden presidency.
Quite probably all Republican elected officials are leveraging political rhetoric against scientific facts and then gambling them with human lives to further leverage their careers. I wonder if Williams has chosen to be vaccinated, or if he believes it’s strictly a personal decision and his alone to make. If so, what is his stand on women’s health as personal choice? It appears women in Texas do not have the same option of personal health choices as vaccination choices. I am going to vote to elect officials who are not quixotic and who can discern a difference between greater public health and personal health choice.
Nancy Pfiester
Harker Heights