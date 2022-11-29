I wish to relate a recent experience concerning my stay at Baylor Scott & White hospital.
My wife and I moved to Belton from the Gulf Coast a few years ago. We had heard different opinions from people, both good and negative, about this facility. I was admitted to BSW with a severe lung infection and as a result had to have surgery to drain “fluid” from my lung.
I was apprehensive, having never had surgery in 68 years and, knowing nothing of the facility. What I discovered was a first class hospital with excellent care. I was in North Tower Trauma unit for eight days. Dr. Shah and his team were as professional as I have seen anywhere, keeping my family informed at every step as to procedures and what to expect next.
I now know that miracles occur there regularly, and after the top notch care that I received is second to none, and I would not hesitate to admit myself or my family there. May God bless them all for the excellent care they provide day after day.
J. L. Trahan
Belton