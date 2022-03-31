Regarding the March 23 article on the Belton City Council rejecting an RV park: As a homeowner in Dawson Ranch neighboring the proposed RV park I’m answering Joe Trevino’s letter published March 26.
My hometown of Rockdale had a motto “Rockdale on the move!” Alcoa was the economic anchor of Rockdale and it was where most were employed. Restaurants, gas stations, beauty parlors, real estate, etc., grew to support citizens needs. Citizens and businesses bought into our town motto because it included everyone’s best interest and highest values.
When a business was zoned next to a residential area that business would take extraordinary care to be the neighbor they were expected it to be.
I see this spirit in our locally owned Grand Avenue Theater, shrubs were planted behind the theater separating neighboring homes from this commercial development. H-E-B built a 21-foot sound barrier and it self-regulates receiving hours, giving itself a curfew in order to be a good neighbor.
Mr. Sharma who owns the land for the proposed RV park was denied the opportunity to demonstrate he can be a good neighbor like H-E-B and Grand Avenue Theater. Sharma spent thousands of dollars in preparing architectural designs, hiring lawyers, preparing a written plan. He literally worked a decade to make his dream come to life. Neighborliness is a two-way street, Mr. Sharma did his part. The neighbors in Dawson Ranch did not reciprocate and that is myopic.
There is an upcoming bond election to build two new elementary schools in Belton. A daily occupancy tax and sales tax revenue from an RV park would ease the tax burden of homeowners.
Gregory Daniel
Belton