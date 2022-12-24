I find it unusual to dispute writings and opinions of a licensed medical professional.
In the letter from Warren Townsend published Dec. 22 he made a very common mistake. The First United Methodist Church is an open church that accepts all people regardless of their sexual orientation, sexual identity, skin color, cultural or any other bias. They allow and perform homosexual marriages and pastors are allowed to be gay.
The new splinter group — The Global Methodist Church (GMC) like the one in downtown Temple that he mentioned in his letter — does not allow gay ministers, perform gay marriages or allow gays in church leadership positions. However everyone in the LGBTQ communities are allowed to attend church services and give tithes to the church. I myself made the false assumption that the splinter group (GMC) was the one that wanted to be all inclusive and was breaking away so that they could practice inclusivity to all but that was not true.
The FUMC is the group that welcomes all people no matter who or what you are.
Willie Capps
Temple