Our nation is close to collapse. Escalating food and gas prices, shortages of baby formula, violence by various groups, and worsening random violence occur daily. Overspending by both federal and state agencies, the evisceration of the country’s oil production, supply chain bottlenecks, mysterious food plant processing fires, and Biden’s penchant to print money are bringing our economy to the brink. And, It’s all been planned by a globalist agenda bent on world domination. Maybe you think that’s a conspiracy theory. Perhaps you even think the global agenda is the solution to the world’s problems.
However, the Bible foretold these perilous times.
If one is brutally honest, we have allowed this evil to slowly percolate into the fabric of our society. We have denied that human life in the womb is a living human baby. We celebrate the sexual agenda currently being foisted upon school children without parental knowledge or consent.
Politicians, including presidents both past and present, have ruled our nation with no regard for God upon whose standards this nation was founded. Why are we surprised we’re falling apart? After all, there are no longer Godly standards of conduct, ethics, or morals.
In Psalm 51:4, David made the statement, “Against you, you only, have I sinned and done what is evil in your sight.” Only a broken spirit and a contrite heart will invite God to restore us to a right relationship to Him. If you’re a believer, make sure you’re right with God. If you’re not a believer, turn to Him now. Time is of the essence, for tomorrow is not promised.
Carol Barrows
Temple