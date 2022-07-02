I was pushed very near the edge one night, when the teenagers being housed by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services on Stratford Drive (Temple) decided to play basketball in the street at 11:30 p.m. It was far from the first time this has occurred!
Despite my shouts to “knock it off,” they simply sassed back and continued playing. After three attempts, I stormed out to confront them. (I’m sure the whole scene was morning fodder for other neighbors who’d likely also been awakened by the basketball game.)
I’ve made noise about this operation invading our neighborhood before. Not just about late-night basketball, but multiple issues/annoyances/nuisances. Complaints to city personnel and departments, to police, to the people who are supposedly in charge of this operation and even here in the Telegram. Nothing changes (even though some folks in charge promise to address issues).
What did I learn? Most of those I’ve complained to can’t … or simply won’t … do anything about the situation. I’ll keep fighting and reaching further and higher!
What I learned this morning? A neighbor also believes in a suspicion I thought was my own: This operation was put in place out of pure greed. And it’s an easy connection to make when one looks at the three parties involved. Altruism? A far second place (if that) from the grab for dollars.
Living next to this operation is not the rosy picture Ms. Farmer tries to paint with altruistic rhetoric. She doesn’t live here; how would she know.
But it will be removed!
Steven Bentsen
Temple