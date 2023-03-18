According to a recent article in the Telegram, a Temple city official said that the “Georgetown Railroad was constructed during the early 1900s.”
Since the story about the Georgetown Railroad Trail is likely to be with us for some time, we should be aware of the historical background. In fact, the line was built in 1882 from Echo to Belton. Echo was a station about 4 miles south of the Temple Katy depot on the Missouri-Kansas-Texas Railroad, also known as M-K-T, or simply the Katy. The Georgetown Railroad acquired the line in 1991 and used it only a few years. Perhaps we should have a more appropriate name for the trail.
Weldon Cannon
Temple