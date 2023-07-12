So how has the Biden administration encroached on our civil rights? Our rights to peaceful assembly across from an abortion clinic. Sending an FBI raid on a home of a pro-life spokesman. Using military troops to confront dads and moms who questioned schools inviting drag queens, transsexual activists, to children as young as elementary school.
Publishing addresses of homes of Supreme Court justices. Then telling police not to stop them, and DOJ inferring they had a right to physically confront those with opposing views.
When I went to buy a washer and dryer over the internet I had a note come up on my cell phone to be careful about buying things with the COVID out. Now we know that the CDC actually bought the database of our cell phone use so that they could verify their rule of compliance of overreach of this unelected servant to the American people.
Now we know that Dr. Anthony Fauci not only sidestepped President Barack Obama’s illegal exploration of bio weapons with the Chinese Communist Party, but he changed the method of financing the research so that he could continue violating international laws.
Now the Left-Socialists like the National Socialists under Hitler are trying to change history by getting rid of statues. So that a parent cannot go up to it and tell their children that this person stood for states’ rights as opposed to federal rights.
Or this person was a Republican and stood against slavery. The Whiskey Barrel Rebellion Law made federal civil interference illegal.
William Luepnitz
Troy