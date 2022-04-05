State and federal taxes comprise over 36 cents per gallon that we pay every time we fill up with diesel or gasoline.
For all their incessant platitudes about “working hard” for their constituents, it seems that our elected representatives are overlooking a very simple adjustment that could ease individual financial burden and lower transportation costs across the board. Call and write your state and federal representatives and inquire about the status of legislation regarding this specific matter.
Lazlo Tothe
Edgeworth