Surprise! Surprise! Prices are going up. Real estate prices are at record highs, construction materials have doubled in price and prices are rising at the grocery stores.
Our government is going around giving money away faster than they can print it, and it doesn’t matter who’s in power, Republicans or Democrats. I am all in favor of the government giving assistance to people who have lost their jobs because of COVID, making sure they have food, clothing and shelter. Giving money to people or businesses who have not been impacted by COVID is another story.
Inflation is an indirect tax on the people who can least afford it. It is a tax on people who put their money in the bank because they can’t afford to invest anywhere else. Elderly people who have fixed incomes see their purchasing power dwindle every year.
Our tax dollars do not belong to the politicians. The politicians need to be financially responsible with our tax dollars. Throwing money away will not end this recession. With all the money the government has thrown away, not one concert hall has opened nor has one cruise ship left port. The recession will end when people get vaccinated or people are willing to accept a certain level of death across the nation. I don’t think anyone wants to lose a family member. So, until someone can come up with a better way to stop the spread of COVID, let’s get vaccinated.
Ray Olson
Temple